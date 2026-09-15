Rahul, Kharge express grief over Bihar floods; urge govt to carry out prompt relief and rescue operations

Expressing grief over the loss of lives due to devastating floods in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government and the administration to carry out relief and rescue operations with full promptness and ensure that essential aid reaches the affected families as soon as possible.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also appealed to Congress workers to step forward and provide all possible assistance to the affected people.
"The loss of lives due to the devastating floods in Bihar is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this disaster. My sympathies are with all those affected by this tragedy," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.
"I appeal to Congress workers to step forward and provide all possible assistance to the affected people. At the same time, I expect the government and administration to carry out relief and rescue operations with full promptness and ensure that essential aid reaches the affected families as soon as possible," Gandhi said.
Further, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief and urged the government and administration to ensure immediate relief, rescue, medical assistance and rehabilitation for affected families.
"The loss of lives due to floods in Bihar is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Around 50 lakh people in 15 districts are affected by the floods, and daily life has been disrupted in thousands of villages. In this hour of crisis, the government's priority should be to ensure that relief and assistance reach every affected family," Kharge wrote in a post on X.
"The government and administration must spare no effort in relief, rescue, medical assistance, and rehabilitation efforts, and ensure that aid reaches the affected families without delay. I appeal to all Congress workers to step forward in the affected areas and provide every possible help to the people. The entire country stands with Bihar in this difficult time," the post read.
Nearly 50 lakh people in 15 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods as heavy rain over the past few days further swelled rivers already flowing above their danger marks, officials said on Monday.
The state has recorded 112.7 mm of rain so far in September, around six per cent above normal, the local weather office said.
An official said incessant rain in the catchment areas of rivers flowing from Nepal into Bihar, coupled with heavy rainfall, has caused several rivers and streams to flow above their danger marks.
According to the Disaster Management Department, 49.67 lakh people in 15 districts have been affected by floods.
The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)