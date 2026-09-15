Rahul, Kharge express grief over Bihar floods; urge govt to carry out prompt relief and rescue operations

Expressing grief over the loss of lives due to devastating floods in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government and the administration to carry out relief and rescue operations with full promptness and ensure that essential aid reaches the affected families as soon as possible.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also appealed to Congress workers to step forward and provide all possible assistance to the affected people.

"The loss of lives due to the devastating floods in Bihar is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this disaster. My sympathies are with all those affected by this tragedy," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"I appeal to Congress workers to step forward and provide all possible assistance to the affected people. At the same time, I expect the government and administration to carry out relief and rescue operations with full promptness and ensure that essential aid reaches the affected families as soon as possible," Gandhi said.