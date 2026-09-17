Bihar departments say need Rs 10,000 crore to compensate for flood devastation

PATNA: Bihar government has presented preliminary reports on the damage caused by recent floods to the Central government team that visited the state on Wednesday. Various departments of the state government have made an initial assessment of flood-related losses at around Rs 10,000 crore.

The team, led by Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, assessed the situation and would submit its report to the Centre.

The preliminary report was submitted to the team during a high-level meeting held in Patna. Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and senior officials of different departments were present at the meeting.

The actual damage to crops, roads and other infrastructure will be assessed after the floodwaters recede.

The final report is expected to be prepared after October 15, and the estimated losses could increase further. A memorandum detailing the damage will subsequently be submitted to the Centre, a senior official said.

Departments, including Water Resources, Public Health Engineering, Disaster Management, and Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources made detailed presentations before Chouhan on the damage caused by the floods in the state.

Reports from the Education, Health, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Road Construction and Rural Works departments will be prepared after the floodwaters recede.

Officials said Chouhan indicated that an inter-ministerial team would be sent to Bihar once the water level falls. Before that, the state government will submit a memorandum to the Centre containing details of the losses. Teams will be sent to all districts to assess the damage at the local level.