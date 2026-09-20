BJP chief Nitin Nabin "lacks guts" to tell Modi, Shah to visit flood-hit Bihar: LoP Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused BJP National President Nitin Nabin of "lacking guts" to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Bihar’s flood- and drought-hit areas.

Slamming top BJP leaders, Yadav told media persons in Patna that Nabin is from Bihar, but he lacks confidence to tell Modi and Shah to visit his state.

“Bihar has got its first BJP chief minister, eight union ministers from the state and 42 NDA MPs. There are also more than 250 MPs...MLAs and MLCs, but all of them are ineffective and incompetent. People will hold such ineffective public representatives accountable,” Yadav said.

The LoP from Bihar said the state had received less than 35 per cent of expected rainfall. Due to the severe drought, standing crops across lakhs of hectares are being destroyed, while millions of farmers are unable to even recover their input costs.

The RJD leader claimed that the government had not yet assessed the drought situation, alleging that farmers were facing a livelihood crisis.

Yadav alleged that around 45 lakh people in the state have been affected by the floods, but the NDA government is showing no concern for them. He claimed a few community kitchens and relief camps were opened merely as a formality, but they were shut down within two to four days due to lack of funds.

Yadav contended that disaster victims had the first right over the state treasury. He said that when the Mahagathbandhan government was in power in 2015 and 2022, with the RJD holding the disaster management and finance portfolios, a provision was made in the budget on the advice of RJD National President Lalu Prasad that four per cent of the state's total budget could be used as a contingency fund during natural disasters and other crises.