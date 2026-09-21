Bihar: Jamui harassment video triggers outrage; police identify 7 perpetrators, arrest 3

Three persons have reportedly been arrested by Jamui police in Bihar after a video showing a Class X girl being harassed and groped by a group of men surfaced on social media.

The girl and her male friend were returning from coaching classes on the evening of September 19 when the group allegedly intercepted and assaulted them.

Jamui SP Bishwajeet Dayal said the victims were traced with the help of the registration number of a vehicle seen in the video.

“Although the incident is two days old, neither the boy nor the girl had approached us with a complaint until Sunday. Today, when the video went viral, we traced the victims,” the SP told reporters.

Dayal said the accused had not been named by the victims in the FIR lodged at Jamui police station. However, police had identified around seven people allegedly involved in the incident with the help of the video and would arrest them soon, he said.

He said the boy and the girl were friends and attended the same coaching institute, but declined to provide further details, saying, “We must keep some information private.”

The video, which purportedly shows the two being harassed by a group of people, has drawn criticism on social media and from political leaders.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the incident as “deeply disturbing” in a post on X.

“This is not culture, it is patriarchy,” Gandhi said, alleging that “andhbhakts” were responsible for such attitudes being “normalised”.