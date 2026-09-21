Six children drown while bathing in pond in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Six children drowned while bathing in a pond in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Taraita Bahiyar area under Sultanganj police station limits, when the children had gone for a ritual bath on the occasion of the Karma-Dharma festival, a senior police officer said.

The deceased, including three girls, were identified as Pooja Kumari (13), Rahul Kumar (14), Vikas Kumar (13), Ayush Kumar (12), Meenakshi Kumari alias Minki (12) and Jyoti Kumari (14).

According to police, one of the children ventured into deep water and the others tried to rescue him, but all six drowned.

Locals pulled the children out of the pond and took them to Sultanganj Referral Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

Sultanganj Circle Officer Raman Kumar and Station House Officer Dhananjay Kumar reached the spot and began an investigation.

Kumar said the bereaved families would be provided all possible assistance and compensation as per rules.

(With inputs from PTI)