Three held after videos of minors being harassed in Bihar’s Jamui go viral

PATNA: Three suspects have been taken into custody after videos purportedly showing two minor students being harassed in Bihar’s Jamui district went viral on social media on Monday. The incident took place on September 19.

Police took suo motu cognisance of the videos, identified the victims and registered an FIR.

Jamui District Magistrate Naveen said the incident took place on the evening of September 19 under Jamui Sadar police station limits. He said police had not initially received any complaint and later launched an investigation based on material available on social media.

The accused have been identified and action is being taken against them, the District Magistrate said. “Police officials have launched a hunt to arrest the perpetrators of crime,” he told the media.

Jamui SP Bishwajit Dayal said the video appeared to show two minors being subjected to inappropriate behaviour. Their statements were subsequently recorded. The two minors had gone to the area after attending coaching classes to have their photographs taken when the incident allegedly occurred, he said.