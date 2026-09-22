Govt school headmaster arrested in Bihar’s Nawada after girl students allege sexual misconduct

The headmaster of a government school in Bihar’s Nawada has been arrested under the POCSO Act after girl students at the school came forward with serious allegations against him.

The students alleged that their headmaster entered their washroom and touched them inappropriately.

In a video shared by Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday, the girls are seen crying and alleging that their headmaster entered the washroom, picked them up and made them sit on his lap. According to a report, one student said she was touched wrongly by the headmaster when she went to his office to collect an answer sheet and question paper during exams.

After the incident came to light, the local villagers reportedly staged a protest and even locked up the headmaster inside his office.

Following this, the 52-year-old headmaster has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This incident came to light on September 18. A day later, a video of a Class X teenage girl being harassed and allegedly molested by a group of men in Jamui surfaced on social media, leading to the arrest of the key suspect following an encounter.

Police took suo motu cognisance of the videos, identified the victims and registered an FIR.