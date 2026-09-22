Jamui molestation case: Main accused Nandan Yadav shot in leg, arrested after police encounter

The main accused in the molestation and assault of two Class 10 students in Bihar’s Jamui was injured in a police encounter on Tuesday, according to the police. Nandan Yadav, the main accused is believed to have suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Yadav was arrested along with another accused after the encounter, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, police said. Seven people have so far been identified in connection with the incident.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Bishwajeet Dayal confirmed that Nadhan Yadav suffered bullet injury during the encounter. He said that a Special Investigation Team, headed by a woman police officer, was conducting raids to arrest all the accused.

An investigating officer said that the criminal antecedents of the arrested accused, if any, were being ascertained. The officials associated with the investigation were analysing the videos and collecting evidence to ensure speedy trial of the accused.

The incident took place on September 19, when the teenage girl and her male friend were intercepted by a group of youths near Mawara Hill on the outskirts of Jamui while returning from a coaching class.

The two were allegedly assaulted and the girl was molested. Videos of the incident, recorded by the accused, later surfaced on social media.

One of the videos showed a man with his face covered assaulting the girl and attempting to carry her away, while the boy pleaded with the group to let them go. Police subsequently identified several of those allegedly involved and formed a special investigation team to trace the remaining accused.