CJI Surya Kant to inaugurate India’s first Victim Rights Centre in Bihar

PATNA: Bihar will become the first state in the country to set up a Victim Rights Centre, with Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant scheduled to inaugurate the facility at the Bihar State Legal Services Authority (BLSA) in Patna on Saturday.

A Transgender Helpline will also be launched and a fleet of Multi Utility Vehicles will be flagged off during the event. The CJI will also release the Authority’s publication on the Victim Rights Centre.

The centre is a pilot project of the Bihar State Legal Services Authority and is the first of its kind in the country, officials said.

At present, there is no single agency that receives a victim’s complaints, identifies all entitlements available in a case and follows them through to completion. As a result, rights provided under law can go unclaimed. The scheme identifies the gap as one of coordination rather than the absence of legal provisions.

The centre seeks to address this through a single point of entry, one record for each case so that victims do not have to repeat their accounts at different offices, and binding internal timelines for which the centre will remain accountable to the Authority.