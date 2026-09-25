Bihar intensifies vigil along Gandak, Kosi rivers following forecast of rise in water discharge

The Bihar government on Friday issued an alert and ordered round-the-clock monitoring along vulnerable stretches of the Gandak and Kosi rivers, following a forecast of an increase in the discharge due to continued rainfall in neighbouring Nepal's catchment areas.

The Gandak Barrage is forecast to receive 3,81,638 cusecs at midnight on September 27, while discharge at the Kosi Barrage is expected to reach 3,53,407 cusecs at 6 am on Saturday.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) directed officials to conduct night patrolling along embankments, sluice gates and low-lying areas, and immediately report any signs of seepage, overtopping, erosion or breaches.

"Adequate manpower, lighting and communication facilities have been ordered at vulnerable locations, while field officials have been asked to remain on alert through the night. District magistrates have also been asked to closely monitor the situation," a statement issued by the WRD said.

Officials, however, said there was no need for panic and urged people to remain alert and watchful.

Floods have affected around 50.49 lakh people in 15 districts of Bihar, with the Kosi and Bagmati rivers flowing above the danger mark at key locations, according to the Disaster Management Department's latest report.