Over 50 lakh affected in Bihar floods as 576 panchayats in 15 districts remain inundated

More than 50 lakh people have been affected by floods in Bihar, with 576 gram panchayats across 15 districts inundated and major rivers, including the Kosi and Ganga, flowing above danger levels, the Disaster Management Department said on Wednesday.

The authorities were running three community kitchens while 7,714 displaced people were sheltered in six relief camps, the Disaster Management Department said on Wednesday.

According to it, around 50.49 lakh people have been affected by floods in 15 districts of Bihar, with rising water levels disrupting life in 576 gram panchayats.

The affected districts were Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Arwal.

The Kosi river was flowing above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela, while the Ganga crossed its danger level at Kahalgaon.

Three community kitchens are serving flood-affected people, having provided around 1.96 crore meals so far.

Six relief camps are accommodating 7,714 displaced people, besides providing food and medical care," it said.

Twenty-seven State Disaster Response Force and eight National Disaster Response Force teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations with 391 boats deployed.

The state has received 661.9 mm of rain since June 1, contributing significantly to the flood situation. Despite this, Bihar has recorded 29 per cent below-normal rainfall, the weather office said. It has forecast light to moderate rain at many places and heavy rainfall at some locations from September 23 to 26.

(With inputs from PTI)