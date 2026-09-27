Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar takes voluntary retirement, appointed as Chief Information Commissioner

PATNA: Hectic lobbying is underway for a new Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) after incumbent police chief Vinay Kumar opted for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), nearly three months before the end of his scheduled two-year tenure in December 2026. He has been appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

Kumar, a 1991-batch IPS officer, applied for VRS on Friday, and the state government approved it “with immediate effect”. A notification issued late on Saturday said Kumar was granted retirement by “relaxing the rules that require a three-month notice on the part of the applicant”.

The approval paved the way for his appointment as the CIC. A committee headed by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary cleared Kumar’s name for the post on Friday.

The CIC post had been vacant since the term of senior IAS officer Tripurari Sharan ended on July 31. Kumar was on leave from September 15 to October 5 for health reasons. A notification regarding his appointment as CIC was issued by the General Administration Department on Saturday.

Preeta Verma, a 1991-batch IPS officer, has been given additional charge of DGP until a full-fledged state police chief is appointed. A native of Rajasthan, Verma is the first woman IPS officer to hold the post of acting DGP and is the senior-most among the contenders for the position.

Kumar’s official tenure was originally scheduled to end on December 13. His early departure has accelerated discussions and lobbying within police and political circles over the appointment of the state’s next police chief.