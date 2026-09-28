Awadhesh Narayan Singh resigns as Bihar Legislative Council Chairman; post may go to NDA ally JD(U)

PATNA: Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh resigned from his post on Monday, a few weeks before the MLC elections scheduled for next month.

Singh, a chairman from the BJP quota, submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Chairman Ram Bachan Rai. His resignation has sparked speculation that the post could now go to the JD(U) quota, with Rai, a JD(U) MLC and the council's deputy chairman, considered a likely successor.

In his resignation letter, Singh wrote, “Today (Monday), I have resigned from the post of chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council. I began my political career as a worker of the BJP. While serving in various positions in the party organisation, I played an active role in expanding the organisation. I am grateful to all the leaders of the NDA and government.”

Singh also thanked former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, saying he had the honour of serving as chairman of the Legislative Council four times under NDA governments and received Kumar's full support and cooperation in discharging his responsibilities.

Singh also thanked Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for his cooperation. He said it was his good fortune to have been a member of the Legislative Council for 33 years and added that he would continue to play an active role in the House as a member.