Awadhesh Narayan Singh resigns as Bihar Legislative Council Chairman; post may go to NDA ally JD(U)

PATNA: Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh resigned from his post on Monday, a few weeks before the MLC elections scheduled for next month.
Singh, a chairman from the BJP quota, submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Chairman Ram Bachan Rai. His resignation has sparked speculation that the post could now go to the JD(U) quota, with Rai, a JD(U) MLC and the council's deputy chairman, considered a likely successor.
In his resignation letter, Singh wrote, “Today (Monday), I have resigned from the post of chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council. I began my political career as a worker of the BJP. While serving in various positions in the party organisation, I played an active role in expanding the organisation. I am grateful to all the leaders of the NDA and government.”
Singh also thanked former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, saying he had the honour of serving as chairman of the Legislative Council four times under NDA governments and received Kumar's full support and cooperation in discharging his responsibilities.
Singh also thanked Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for his cooperation. He said it was his good fortune to have been a member of the Legislative Council for 33 years and added that he would continue to play an active role in the House as a member.
According to the seat-sharing agreement between the BJP and JD(U), the two major allies of the ruling NDA in Bihar will each hold one of the posts of Legislative Council chairman and Legislative Assembly speaker. The BJP currently holds the Speaker's post, with Prem Kumar occupying it from the BJP quota. The chairman's post is therefore expected to go to the JD(U), with Rai likely to be appointed to the position.
Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) national spokesperson Kumar Saurabh, reacting to the development, wrote on X that Singh was “forced to resign”. He also claimed that there was speculation in political circles that Singh was asked to resign at the behest of Amit Shah, who he alleged was now running the JD(U).
The biennial elections for eight Graduate and Teachers' constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Council will be held on October 23. JD(U), RJD and Jan Suraaj Party have already announced their candidates, while the BJP is yet to declare its nominees.
The terms of the sitting members of the eight constituencies expire on November 16. The elections cover four Graduate constituencies and four Teachers' constituencies: Patna Graduates, Darbhanga Graduates, Tirhut Graduates, Kosi Graduates, Patna Teachers, Darbhanga Teachers, Tirhut Teachers and Saran Teachers.