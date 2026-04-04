Delhi court remands Al-Falah group chairman to 14-day judicial custody in second PMLA case

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Al-Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui to 14 days of judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the alleged fraudulent acquisition of land worth Rs 45 crore in the capital.

Siddiqui was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan after completing a 10-day Enforcement Directorate custody that began on March 25. He has now been remanded to judicial custody till April 17.

On March 24, the ED arrested Siddiqui in his second case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Their probe found that "forged" documents were prepared and used for fraudulent acquisition of land, and Siddiqui, director and majority shareholder of Tarbia Education Foundation, connived with some individuals and orchestrated the fabrication.

The disputed 1.14-acre land is located at 'Khasra No.792' in Madanpur Khadar village of the national capital, and it is valued at Rs 45 crore, as per the ED.

The agency said the consideration amount (for the purchase of the land) in the documents was Rs 75 lakh.