If House isn’t safe, how will public be safe, says AAP after security breach

Calling it a major security lapse, the AAP attacked the BJP and questioned Delhi’s overall safety apparatus.

AAP MLA and Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha said that if even the Assembly is not secure under BJP rule, it raises serious concerns about the safety of ordinary citizens.

On Monday, Jha shared a photograph of the broken Assembly gate on the social media platform X and targeted the BJP government. “A serious question has once again been raised over Delhi’s security arrangements. A car breaking the gate and entering a high-security site like the Assembly is a grave lapse,” he said.

Jha further said, “On one hand, the BJP government stops elected opposition MLAs at the gate, while on the other, a vehicle manages to enter directly. Delhi has been receiving repeated bomb threats; Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has already been attacked, and now this incident of a car breaking the Assembly gate and entering has occurred.”

He further said, “Since Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry, who will take responsibility? If the Assembly itself is not safe, how can ordinary citizens be safe?” Sanjeev Jha concluded by questioning.