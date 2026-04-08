Delhi court grants bail to Sukesh Chandrasekhar in poll symbol case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a money laundering case linked to the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ election symbol dispute. However, he will remain in jail as several other cases against him are still pending.

This is the 27th case in which Chandrasekhar has secured bail, out of a total of 31 cases registered against him. Granting relief, Special Judge Gogne said, “Liberty being the most sacrosanct norm in our constitution, the court cannot preach liberty from its decisions while playing footsie with the State upon the bogey of special legislation or economic offences.”

The judge observed that although money laundering is a serious offence, the PMLA cannot be used to curtail an accused’s liberty unfairly.