Man breaches Delhi Assembly gate to gain authorities’ attention

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has suspended a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector of the security unit based on prima facie findings following the security breach at the Delhi Assembly. Police have also recommended undertaking regular monthly mock drills to enhance preparedness and installation of an integrated alarm system with centralised control for swift and coordinated response in emergent situations.

The investigation into the breach as of now has revealed that the accused had come to the city in search of his missing nephew and, distressed by the situation, allegedly sought to draw the attention of authorities. Sarabjeet Singh, 37, was arrested on Monday evening hours after he drove inside the Assembly. He crashed through gate number 2, a VIP gate, and left the premises after leaving a bouquet and a garland inside the car of the Speaker. Police also recovered the car from him, which he purchased in February.

According to his family, Sarabjeet’s nephew Harman is a B.Tech student in West Delhi who stays in a rented accommodation there. Harman left Delhi on April 1, and his last location appeared at Anandpur Sahib, Punjab. Sarabjeet was upset after Harman’s parents did not inform him about the incident.