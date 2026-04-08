Man breaches Delhi Assembly gate to gain authorities’ attention

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has suspended a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector of the security unit based on prima facie findings following the security breach at the Delhi Assembly. Police have also recommended undertaking regular monthly mock drills to enhance preparedness and installation of an integrated alarm system with centralised control for swift and coordinated response in emergent situations.
The investigation into the breach as of now has revealed that the accused had come to the city in search of his missing nephew and, distressed by the situation, allegedly sought to draw the attention of authorities. Sarabjeet Singh, 37, was arrested on Monday evening hours after he drove inside the Assembly. He crashed through gate number 2, a VIP gate, and left the premises after leaving a bouquet and a garland inside the car of the Speaker. Police also recovered the car from him, which he purchased in February.
According to his family, Sarabjeet’s nephew Harman is a B.Tech student in West Delhi who stays in a rented accommodation there. Harman left Delhi on April 1, and his last location appeared at Anandpur Sahib, Punjab. Sarabjeet was upset after Harman’s parents did not inform him about the incident.
A missing person report was lodged at the Hari Nagar police station, following which police traced Sarabjeet’s location to Anandpur Sahib and reached there as part of the investigation. It later emerged that he had confronted Harman’s father over the missing report, leading to an argument about not being informed. His family said he had left home on April 1.
Sources said Sarabjeet was alone when he entered the Assembly premises. However, he later hired two taxi drivers for `2,000 to help him navigate Delhi, as he was unfamiliar with the city’s routes. All three were detained on Monday evening. According to the drivers, Sarabjeet repeatedly asked for directions to Parliament and also requested to be taken to various religious places. Police said these claims are being verified, and his intentions are under scrutiny.
Investigators are also examining Call Detail Records (CDR) to establish further details. While no direct involvement of the drivers has been found so far, they are being questioned as a precaution. Further probe is underway.
Sarabjeet’s family has provided a prescription claiming he is undergoing treatment for the past several years, which is being verified. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police officials said that Singh’s family had claimed he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shahjahanpur. They added that Sarabjeet lived with his wife and son in Narayanpur.