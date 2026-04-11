SC calls Ghaziabad police ‘insensitive’, summons officials in child rape case

NEW DELHI: Strongly criticising the Ghaziabad police over their handling of the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl, the SC on Friday termed the probe “insensitive” and summoned senior officials, including the police commissioner, on April 13 with case records.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said it was considering a court-monitored investigation by a special investigation team (SIT).

The court expressed concern over the police’s initial failure to register the case under the POCSO Act and include rape charges. It also questioned the police’s account of an alleged “encounter” with the accused, raising doubts over the integrity of the investigation.

The bench directed the police and hospitals involved to protect the identity of the victim and her family and to stop any harassment. It also took note of submissions by senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for the victim’s father, and criticised the manner in which the probe was conducted.

The court observed that the case reflected “complete indifference” by two private hospitals and the local police, and issued notices to the state government, the station house officer, the hospitals, and the executive magistrate.

SC refuses to entertain DIG Bhullar’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday in its order refused to entertain the bail plea of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested by the CBI in October last year in connection with a corruption case.