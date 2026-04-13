Breached the security line

The capital city has witnessed a series of security breaches in the recent past that has raised an alarm about the gaps in preparedness and vigilance. From the canister incident in Parliament to the gate-crashing episode at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the gaps in both access control and response mechanisms have been a matter of concern.

Delhi had hardly forgotten the scars of the past that “red alerts” flooded the system. Fake bomb threats, real blasts, and lost lives resurfaced the horrors of the past. Eyewitnesses have had a sense of deja vu in the recent years—be it the 2001 Parliament attack or the 2006 serial blasts—the latest security breaches brought the memories back.

The authorities have taken action—suspended cops; taken over the security of Parliament from Delhi Police and handed it over to Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF); conducted multiple review meetings; checked reinforcement of access control points, among others—but the concern remains. How many more such incidents does the city need to endure before it fortifies itself, fills all the exposed security loopholes and enhances its vigilance?