Breached the security line

The capital city has witnessed a series of security breaches in the recent past that has raised an alarm about the gaps in preparedness and vigilance. From the canister incident in Parliament to the gate-crashing episode at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the gaps in both access control and response mechanisms have been a matter of concern.
Delhi had hardly forgotten the scars of the past that “red alerts” flooded the system. Fake bomb threats, real blasts, and lost lives resurfaced the horrors of the past. Eyewitnesses have had a sense of deja vu in the recent years—be it the 2001 Parliament attack or the 2006 serial blasts—the latest security breaches brought the memories back.
The authorities have taken action—suspended cops; taken over the security of Parliament from Delhi Police and handed it over to Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF); conducted multiple review meetings; checked reinforcement of access control points, among others—but the concern remains. How many more such incidents does the city need to endure before it fortifies itself, fills all the exposed security loopholes and enhances its vigilance?
From the past
On the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack in Parliament, two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters while sloganeering. They were later overpowered by some MPs present there. One of them even tried to rush towards the speaker’s chair while releasing the yellow, foul-smelling gas.
The intruders claimed their actions were a protest against “dictatorship”, but the incident led to a nationwide debate on parliamentary security. During the same period a man and a woman were detained outside the Parliament complex for spraying coloured smoke from canisters and shouting slogans. Delhi Police had later arrested six accused in connection to the incident.
It leads us back to one of the deadliest and major security breaches of December 13, 2001, when five Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Parliament, killing nine people—six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament security personnel, and a gardener.
A serious security scare also occurred in August last year when Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly assaulted by a man from Gujarat at her Civil Lines residence during a Jan Sunwai (public grievance hearing). Following the incident, the CM’s security was briefly taken over from the Delhi Police.
Initial investigations revealed that the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), had sought to meet the Chief Minister regarding the issue of nearly three lakh stray dogs in the city. Months later, a major blast in the heart of the capital near the Mughal-era Red Fort
shook the city. An i20 car bearing a Haryana registration number exploded outside the site, killing over 10 people and injuring several others. Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Apart from this, in November 2021, a man and a woman, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, tried to enter the Rashtrapati Bhavan from one of its gates late at night. They were driving a car and damaged the barricades. They were stopped and arrested for a security breach.
Fake threats, real pressure
Apart from this, a large number of hoax threat mail have also kept the security agencies on their toes. All of them have been declared hoaxes, but the Delhi Police remained clueless in most of the cases as they could not establish the identity of the sender.
Schools, hospitals, the Delhi Assembly, metro stations, the Delhi Legislative Assembly, colleges, the airport, and the Secretariat received such threats in the past year, and the series continues. Mostly, the emails are VPN-protected, the officials said. It is believed that since 2024, around 1,000 such threats have been issued.
As per the standard operating procedure, the Delhi Police and other agencies reach the spot after receiving the information and carry out an extensive search operation after vacating the premises. Nothing has been established in the case as of now.
Need of the hour
A senior Delhi police officer stated that inducting young personnel into the security teams can significantly enhance efficiency, responsiveness, and physical readiness. Younger officers often bring greater agility, stamina, and adaptability – qualities that are crucial in handling dynamic and potentially high-risk situations. Their ability to respond to emergencies swiftly can make a vital difference in preventing or mitigating security threats.
In addition to manpower, the officer stressed the importance of equipping security personnel with the latest weapons and tools. Modern weaponry, coupled with proper training, ensures that security teams are better prepared to deal with evolving threats. Upgrading equipment should therefore be treated as a continuous process.
Another critical aspect discussed was the management of entry and exit points at secured locations. Proper deployment of personnel at these points, along with thorough screening protocols, can help prevent unauthorised access and reduce potential risks. He emphasised that security at these junctures must be “foolproof”, leaving no room for lapses or oversight.
“Apart from the internal measures, it is equally important that the public should be aware and cooperative about such things. Security arrangements can only be fully effective when people understand their significance and actively support them. People should be encouraged to follow guidelines, respect barricades, and cooperate with security personnel during checks or restrictions. Such collaboration not only eases the burden on security forces but also contributes to a safer environment for everyone,” said the officer.
The officer further emphasised the growing importance of integrating technology into modern security frameworks. He noted that in an increasingly complex threat environment, relying solely on manual surveillance and traditional methods is no longer sufficient. Instead, security operations must evolve by incorporating advanced technological tools that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and real-time responsiveness.
“The use of artificial intelligence (AI) can play a transformative role. AI-powered systems are capable of analysing vast amounts of data quickly and identifying patterns or anomalies that may go unnoticed by human observers.
For instance, AI can assist in detecting suspicious behaviour, monitoring crowd movements, and even predicting potential security risks based on historical data and real-time inputs. This not only reduces the burden on personnel but also enables a more proactive approach to threat management,” he added.
He also talked about the deployment of CCTV cameras, which remains a crucial component of any comprehensive security setup. When strategically installed at key locations, the CCTV systems provide continuous surveillance and act as both a deterrent and an investigative tool, he said.
As an example, police deploy AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements during Republic Day and Independence Day. These cameras have several features which allow police to make the security arrangements more effective.
Layered security measures
A senior Delhi Police officer stressed the critical need for strong access control at sensitive locations, noting that security must always be structured in multiple layers. He said the level of security should be directly proportional to the importance of the site—the more critical the location, the more comprehensive and layered the arrangements should be.
He explained that layered security ensures that even if one line of defence is breached, additional safeguards remain in place to prevent a complete failure. This approach includes a mix of physical barriers, deployment of personnel, surveillance systems, and strict verification protocols.
At its core is robust access control, where every individual or vehicle entering a high-security zone must undergo thorough checks.
Entry, he emphasised, should never be arbitrary but based on prior authorisation, verified information, and real-time assessment.
Highlighting infrastructure measures, the officer pointed to the importance of installing boom barriers at entry points. These act as the first line of defence by regulating vehicle movement and blocking unauthorised access. When combined with identity verification and surveillance, they significantly lower the risk of forced intrusions. He reiterated that access should only be granted after proper identification checks to ensure no suspicious individual enters without scrutiny.
The officer also underscored the need to equip security personnel with modern weapons and ensure they are adequately trained. In the event of a breach or hostile situation, forces must be capable of responding swiftly and neutralising threats. Preparedness for worst-case scenarios, he said, is an essential element of any effective security framework.
He further recommended setting up elevated observation posts, or “machans”, at sensitive locations. These vantage points enhance surveillance by providing a wider field of vision, enabling early detection of suspicious activity and improving overall situational awareness.
Additionally, he stressed the importance of clearly defined evacuation routes and contingency plans. In case of emergencies or breaches, a well-coordinated evacuation system is crucial to ensure safe and orderly movement of people. Regular drills, proper planning, and coordination among security teams help minimise panic and safeguard lives.
Recent breach and response
Delhi Police suspended a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector of the security unit based on prima facie findings following the security breach at the Delhi Assembly. It was found that Sarabjeet Singh (37), a resident of Pilibhit in UP, had come to Delhi and entered the premises after breaking the VIP gate with his car and left it after placing a bouquet of flowers and garland in the speaker’s car. The preliminary investigation suggested that he wanted to attract the attention of the police towards his nephew’s missing incident.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also conducted a high-level review meeting where he said that the security of the premise cannot afford the slightest lapse. He directed immediate measures, including installation of hydraulic road blockers at all gates, reinforcement of access control points, and creation of a more responsive on-ground security mechanism within the premises.
Gupta said that no vehicle should be permitted entry without proper security clearance and verification under any circumstances, calling for a coordinated vigilance among all security personnel deployed at the House.
Police have also recommended undertaking regular monthly mock drills to enhance preparedness and installation of an integrated alarm system with centralised control for swift and coordinated response in emergent situations.
With no power overlapping, the citizens and opposition often allege that the security should have been streamlined. Even with the separate power centres, the city needs a higher vigil, tightened security and cross-party consensus to deal with such threats that shake the very core of everyday lives.