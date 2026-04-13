'I was almost declared corrupt': Kejriwal tells Delhi HC seeking Justice Swarana Kanta's recusal in excise policy case

AAP chief and former CM Arvind Kejriwal told Delhi High Court judge Swarana Kanta Sharma that her previous decisions in the liquor policy cases had almost declared him guilty and corrupt.

Appearing before Justice Sharma to argue his application, he expressed that he apprehends he would not get justice if she continues to hear CBI's plea against his discharge.

Seeking her to withdraw from the case, the AAP leader contended that under the law on recusal, the question is not of a judge's integrity or uprightness, but of "reasonable bias" in the mind of the litigant.

Kejriwal claimed that, except for the CBI's petition and one other case involving a political opponent of the BJP, no other case before Justice Sharma was being heard at the same "speed" and there was a "trend" of the court "endorsing" the investigating agencies' arguments.

He submitted that on the first day of the hearing on March 9, the court "neutralised" the discharge order, which was passed by the trial judge after day-to-day arguments of over three months, by passing a "sweeping, ex parte order" in haste in violation of principles of natural justice.