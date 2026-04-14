Borders at standstill, police on high alert

NEW DELHI: A massive traffic snarl was reported in Noida and parts of Delhi’s borders on Monday after protests by industrial workers over a wage hike turned violent, leaving people stranded on roads for hours. The Chilla border and Noida Sector 62 were the most affected areas.

What should have been a routine 45-minute commute turned into a frustrating ordeal. Faraz Ahmad, a resident of Mayur Vihar, remained stuck in traffic for over two and a half hours on his way to office in Noida, eventually forcing him to return home.

“I left home at 9 am, expecting to reach my Noida office by 9:45am as usual, but got stuck in traffic for over two and a half hours. It was frustrating to be completely immobile for so long. Eventually, I had to give up and return home to Mayur Vihar, taking a temporary U-turn made by commuters. The entire experience was exhausting and deeply inconvenient,” said Faraz.

Another commuter, Papia Dey, said that the entire road of Sector 62 and 63 was congested. “I didn’t risk taking that route to Delhi from Noida today crossing that area, as the commute time was showing around two hours for the congestion. I had a meeting near that area in the morning, but no app cab providers were willing to take the ride. Later, I somehow managed to reach Delhi via DNA,” Dey said.