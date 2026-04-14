Give chargesheet to Ghaziabad victim’s kin, top court tells police

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Monday flagged the “reluctance” of the Ghaziabad police in lodging an FIR and conducting a proper investigation into the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl.

Directing the Ghaziabad police to supply a copy of the charge sheet to the victim’s family, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was informed by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the police, that a charge sheet dated April 3 had been filed under enhanced provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

After hearing these submissions, the apex court also directed two private hospitals—Khajan Singh Mannvi Health Care and St Joseph Hospital—which had allegedly denied treatment to the victim, to file affidavits responding to the allegations against them.

“Before adverting to the various issues that we have briefly flagged in the April 10 order, we direct the police authority to supply a copy of the charge sheet to the family of the victim,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the victim’s father, a daily wage worker, seeking a court-monitored probe by either a special investigation team or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).