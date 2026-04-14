Give chargesheet to Ghaziabad victim’s kin, top court tells police

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Monday flagged the “reluctance” of the Ghaziabad police in lodging an FIR and conducting a proper investigation into the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl.
Directing the Ghaziabad police to supply a copy of the charge sheet to the victim’s family, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was informed by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the police, that a charge sheet dated April 3 had been filed under enhanced provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
After hearing these submissions, the apex court also directed two private hospitals—Khajan Singh Mannvi Health Care and St Joseph Hospital—which had allegedly denied treatment to the victim, to file affidavits responding to the allegations against them.
“Before adverting to the various issues that we have briefly flagged in the April 10 order, we direct the police authority to supply a copy of the charge sheet to the family of the victim,” the bench said.
The court was hearing a plea filed by the victim’s father, a daily wage worker, seeking a court-monitored probe by either a special investigation team or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
According to the prosecution, on March 16, the child was allegedly lured away by a neighbour on the pretext of buying chocolates. When she did not return, her father began searching and later found her lying unconscious and soaked in blood.
During Monday’s hearing, the bench recorded submissions from all parties and noted that a status report had been filed by the police. The matter has been listed for further hearing next week. Senior Advocate N Hariharan, appearing for the victim’s father, alleged attempts to shield the hospitals.
He argued that the child might have survived had timely medical treatment been provided, stressing that medical care cannot be denied to any victim. On April 10, the top court had strongly criticised the Ghaziabad police for their handling of the case, terming their approach “insensitive”.