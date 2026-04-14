Speaker flags threat emails, seeks action from police

NEW DELHI: Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Satish Golcha, raising concerns over repeated threat emails sent to the Legislative Assembly.

The Assembly received another threatening email on Monday, prompting Gupta to seek urgent intervention. He highlighted that multiple emails had been sent in recent weeks to both the official Assembly email ID and his personal account. The messages reportedly mentioned plans to plant bombs and carry out blasts within a specified time.

He noted that a fresh email received at 11:12 am contained alarming claims about explosives being used inside the Assembly premises. Though the matter had earlier been referred for investigation, the continued threats are affecting the institution’s functioning and creating fear among staff.

Emphasising that the Assembly is a vital democratic institution, Gupta said any such threat is serious and undermines the democratic system. He urged authorities to trace the source of the emails, take action against those responsible, and strengthen security arrangements in and around the premises.

A day after security breach, the Speaker reviewed safety measures and said there can be no lapse in Assembly security. He called for stronger systems after an incident that disrupted official movement, including that of the Speaker’s vehicle.