Faces Across Time

Power and transition

The show is divided into four sections, each marking a distinct shift in the function and meaning of portraiture. It begins with early European traditions of the 18th and 19th centuries, where portraits were largely instruments of power. Commissioned by royalty and aristocracy, these works emphasised lineage and authority, often through highly controlled realism and composed postures. “These were what we call power portraits,” Batra says. The exhibition features works from Indian, Dutch, French, and other European schools, alongside pieces by noted artists such as Ernst Libermann, Oscar Schütte, and Hugues Merle. Most of the portraits are characterised by meticulous detailing, balanced compositions, and a romanticised approach to identity.

The second section focuses on colonial India, highlighting the emergence of European academic realism through institutions established under the Raj. Artists such as Raja Ravi Varma and those associated with his circle adapted Western techniques to Indian subjects, producing portraits that merged imported styles with local sensibilities. The result, as seen in depictions of regional nobility, is a visual hybridity—European realism overlapped with intricate textiles, jewellery, and distinctly Indian markers of identity.

One of the works by an unknown Sekhara warrior associated with the Travancore court, is particularly intriguing. It appears to be a regal double portrait of a south Indian couple. It shows a man seated in an ornate, high-backed wooden chair, dressed in a shimmering gold brocade tunic and a white gold turban. Beside him, the lady is seated, draped in a luxurious lilac-grey silk saree adorned with silver embroidery and a rich gold border. She wears traditional temple jewellery. The handling of light and texture in the painting is outstanding, mainly in the depiction of the metallic sheen on the fabrics.