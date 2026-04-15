MCD plans themed children’s parks across Delhi to make neighbourhood spaces more engaging

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to develop seven themed children’s parks across the city to make neighbourhood spaces more engaging for young visitors. Parks in Janakpuri, Saket, Greater Kailash, Mayur Vihar, Swasthya Vihar, Karol Bagh and Mayapuri are being developed under AMRUT funds, officials said.

Each park will feature a distinct theme. “Janakpuri will have an aeroplane-themed play structure, while Mayur Vihar will feature a 20-25 feet peacock installation with play activities,” an official said. Work in Janakpuri and Mayur Vihar is underway, while other projects are at an early stage.

The move comes as MCD manages over 15,000 parks but faces a shortage of gardeners. A revised policy will allow RWAs to maintain parks with financial aid of Rs 13,500 per acre per month across all 12 MCD zones, along with free compost, officials added.