No fire NOC for 37 plywood shops, Wazir Nagar locals live in fear

NEW DELHI: Residents of Wazir Nagar in Kotla Mubarakpur live in constant fear of fire hazards. Each day begins with the noise of wooden ply being loaded and unloaded as local shops commence work, leaving residents disturbed and concerned for their safety.

Anxiety stems from the 37 plywood shops in Gali No. 7 of the locality that operate from the ground floors and basements with no fire NOC acquired. Last year, one of the residents from the area filed an RTI regarding the issue, which pointed out that no fire safety certificate has been issued to the shops in the area.

As summer is set to peak, this becomes a matter of huge concern for the families in the locality, as the basements of most of the buildings in that area are stuffed with plywood, logs, timber, paints, varnish, thinner, etc. “Families reside in the floors above, and many of them have PNG connections; the risk of fire hazards is endless,” says Sharda Devi, a resident of the area.

However, this is not the first time that the people have raised their voices regarding the scenario. It’s been a year since the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of that area filed a plea at the Delhi High Court.

The court’s order also mentions that storing highly flammable and hazardous materials in the basements for commercial purposes is allegedly a violation of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021 and the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act as well as the DDA Act.