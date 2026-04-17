Four more arrested in Brigadier assault case in southwest Delhi

According to police, Surjit is known to the main accused, Satender, and all of them were sitting together in Mehram Nagar when Satender received a call regarding the altercation in Vasant Enclave. Thereafter, they all went to the spot in Surjit’s Hyundai Aura. After reaching there, a quarrel broke out, after which they returned to their homes. Later, upon learning that a case had been registered, they absconded but were eventually apprehended and arrested.

The car has been recovered and is currently under examination, police said. Officials also stated that Satender and Sanjay are not cooperating during the investigation.

An Army Brigadier and his son were allegedly assaulted by a group of people in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Enclave after they objected to two individuals drinking inside a parked car near their residence. The incident took place on Saturday night while the victims were out for a post-dinner walk.