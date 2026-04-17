Four more arrested in Brigadier assault case in southwest Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four more people have been arrested in connection with the assault on an Army Brigadier and his son in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Enclave area. A senior police officer said that all remaining absconding accused in the case have now been arrested.
The accused have been identified as Surjit Singh (36), Sunil Sharma (53) and Ashish (32), all residents of Mehram Nagar, and Satender (35), a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana. Earlier, two other accused, Satender alias Sonu (49) and Sanjay Sharma (56), both residents of Mehram Nagar, were arrested.
According to police, Surjit is known to the main accused, Satender, and all of them were sitting together in Mehram Nagar when Satender received a call regarding the altercation in Vasant Enclave. Thereafter, they all went to the spot in Surjit’s Hyundai Aura. After reaching there, a quarrel broke out, after which they returned to their homes. Later, upon learning that a case had been registered, they absconded but were eventually apprehended and arrested.
The car has been recovered and is currently under examination, police said. Officials also stated that Satender and Sanjay are not cooperating during the investigation.
An Army Brigadier and his son were allegedly assaulted by a group of people in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Enclave after they objected to two individuals drinking inside a parked car near their residence. The incident took place on Saturday night while the victims were out for a post-dinner walk.