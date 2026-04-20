Delhi HC to hear ED plea in National Herald case today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), challenging a trial court’s order that refused to take cognisance of its chargesheet in the National Herald-linked money laundering case against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders.

The case will come up for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who is also seized of the alleged excise scam matter, in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an appeal against the discharge of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others by a trial court.

Kejriwal is likely to appear before the court on Monday to urge Justice Sharma to take on record his reply to CBI’s affidavit in the matter related to his application seeking her recusal on the charge of her alleged conflict of interest.

In the National Herald case, the high court on December 22 had issued notice to the Gandhis and others on the main petition as well as on the ED’s application seeking a stay on the December 16, 2025, trial court order. The trial court had held that cognisance of the agency’s complaint in the case was “impermissible in law” as it was not founded on an FIR.