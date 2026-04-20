'No ground to review': SC rejects Umar Khalid’s plea against bail denial in Delhi riots case

NEW DLEHI: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected student activist Umar Khalid’s review petition against its January 1, 2026 order denying him bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

“Having gone through the review petition and the documents on record, we do not find any valid ground to review the judgment dated January 1, 2026. Accordingly, the review petition is dismissed,” said a two-judge bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria in its April 16 order, which was released and uploaded on the court’s website on Monday.

It is to be noted that review petitions are generally decided in chambers by judges, without oral arguments or open court hearings, and that too without the presence of any lawyer or parties.

Recently, on April 13, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared in the top court for Khalid, had requested that the review petition be listed in open court.

Sibal said the matter was coming up for consideration before the judges in chambers on April 16, and that they had filed an application for an open-court hearing.

In January this year, the Supreme Court, in its verdict, had refused to grant bail to Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, after noting that a prima facie case was attracted against them under the UAPA and that they “stand on different footing and it can't be ignored in terms of parity and culpability”.

While refusing to grant bail to Khalid and Imam, the court had said that the role of the appellants (Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam) attracted statutory restrictions, and thereby it was not persuaded that the continued threshold of incarceration had crossed Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.