Delhi court charges Lawrence Bishnoi, 19 others under MCOCA in 2021 case

NEW DELHI: Delhi court on Tuesday said there was a prima facie case against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and 19 others and ordered framing of charges under the stringent MCOCA provisions against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma ordered framing charges against Bishnoi and others under Sections 3 (organised crime) and 4 (holding unaccountable wealth on behalf of a member of an organised crime syndicate) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Some other accused persons were also ordered to be charged under the provisions of the Arms Act and the Explosives Act.

The special cell of Delhi Police had registered an FIR in March 2021 against an alleged organised crime syndicate led by Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and his 19 associates, including Bishnoi.

The city police alleged that Jathedi was a notorious inter-state gangster who was running an organised crime syndicate with his associates and continuously committing heinous crimes for pecuniary gains.

In Tuesday's 79-page order, judge Sharma said the prosecution's allegations were supported by the statements of witnesses, documents, sanction orders, site plan, official records, and confessional statements, and that these pieces of evidence "at the stage of framing of charge, cannot be doubted, just like that".

"I conclude that based on the record of the present case, the accused persons have prima facie committed the offences," the judge said.

Based on the facts and evidence collected by the prosecution, the judge said that Jathedi and his associates had formed an organised crime syndicate.

"He (Jathedi), along with his associates, is singly or jointly involved in the commission of several crimes and has further accumulated wealth by means of extorting from different people by use of violence or threat or intimidation or coercion or with unlawful means with the objective of gaining pecuniary gain or gain undue economic or other advantages for themselves or other persons," the judge said.

The matter has been posted for formal framing of charges on April 30.

The court order noted the statements of witnesses, according to which the members of the crime syndicate had been receiving a hefty amount of extortion and protection money on behalf of the gang from local businessmen, liquor shop owners, and local shop owners.

It said, "The amount of extortion/protection was being used for procuring arms and ammunition to operate gang activities, which is clearly shown from the recovery of a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from (some of the) accused persons."

The court ordered framing charges under the Arms Act against Sampat Nehra, Jagdeep, Rajkumar, Ravinder Singh, Naresh and Priyavrat alias Fauji for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

It additionally directed framing of charges against Priyavrat under the Explosive Act provisions, as eight grenades were recovered from him.