MCD top officer inspects solid waste facility, drain desilting

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Wednesday visited various areas of the Central Zone to review ongoing projects and inspect key sites.

The Commissioner also inspected Tajpur Pahadi in Badarpur to explore the feasibility of developing a waste management facility aimed at strengthening solid waste handling in the area.

As part of the drive, ongoing desilting works at major drains, including Muslim Camp Nallah, Maharani Bagh and Defence Colony, were also reviewed. The Commissioner stressed the timely completion of de-silting works to prevent waterlogging and ensure smooth drainage.

In addition, a Dense Carpet Road project under the CMDF scheme was inspected in Defence Colony to ensure quality and adherence to schedule.

The Commissioner also issued directions to ensure proper sanitation across the Central Zone, including intensive deep-cleaning drives. Further, he directed that all ongoing de-silting works, including removal of silt, be completed within the stipulated timeline.