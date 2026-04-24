Accused infamous for aggressive behavior in his native village, says police sources in murder of IRS officer's daughter

Investigations into the murder of an IRS officer's daughter in southeast Delhi have revealed that the accused, Rahul Meena, was infamous for aggressive behaviour in his native village, said police sources, as crime and forensic teams were conducting a scene recreation of the murder.

According to a police source, the accused was taken to Palam railway station on Friday, where he visited first after committing the crime.

He will also be taken to a hotel in Dwarka, where he stayed for some hours before being arrested.

Police said the accused was known for aggression in his native place in Rajasthan.

"During the inquiry, we came to know that Meena and his father were known in their village for their aggressive behaviour. Our team is there. They are told that his father is an alcoholic and Meena is addicted to online games," said a police source.

Meanwhile, sources said police will conduct a psychological analysis of the accused to evaluate his mental state and behavioural patterns, as he has exhibited psychopathic tendencies and has had a history of violent conduct.