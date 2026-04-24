Accused infamous for aggressive behavior in his native village, says police sources in murder of IRS officer's daughter

Investigations into the murder of an IRS officer's daughter in southeast Delhi have revealed that the accused, Rahul Meena, was infamous for aggressive behaviour in his native village, said police sources, as crime and forensic teams were conducting a scene recreation of the murder.
According to a police source, the accused was taken to Palam railway station on Friday, where he visited first after committing the crime.
He will also be taken to a hotel in Dwarka, where he stayed for some hours before being arrested.
Police said the accused was known for aggression in his native place in Rajasthan.
"During the inquiry, we came to know that Meena and his father were known in their village for their aggressive behaviour. Our team is there. They are told that his father is an alcoholic and Meena is addicted to online games," said a police source.
Meanwhile, sources said police will conduct a psychological analysis of the accused to evaluate his mental state and behavioural patterns, as he has exhibited psychopathic tendencies and has had a history of violent conduct.
"Police are now planning a detailed psychological assessment of the accused," said a source.
He said Meena was addicted to online betting and card games such as "teen patti" and had lost over Rs 7 lakh in the last few months, which drove him to frequently borrow money to sustain the habit.
Earlier, he was fired from the victim's house, where he had been employed as a domestic help, for financial misconduct.
But Meena had returned to his native village and lied to his parents that he had left the job, the police source said.
"He never told his parents that he was sacked," the source said.
A senior police officer who interrogated Meena told PTI that he is remorseless and told investigators that the murder "just happened" in a fit of rage.
He told the police, "agar didi paise de deti to aisa nahi hota" (if sister had given the money, this would not have happened), the officer said.
"Chori karne ka afsos nahi par marna nahi chaiye tha, ho gaya" (I don't regret committing the theft, but I shouldn't have killed her. It just happened), Meena told interrogators, according to the officer.
Sources confirmed that the accused displayed a strangely calm demeanour after his arrest, showing no remorse.
"During questioning, he was quite casual. He acted as if everything was normal. Usually, when a person commits a heinous murder, they would display some anxiety, anger, restlessness or remorse. Meena was very casual," said a source.
He said the accused did not react much, but only repeated that he wanted money to clear his debts.
"We asked him if he regrets what he has done. Meena replied that the family was like god to him, but he wanted money," the source said.
The psychological analysis may involve clinical evaluation by experts to assess aggression levels, emotional responses and personality traits, including indicators linked to disorders such as anti-social personality disorder, sources said.
Investigators are also probing whether the crime was premeditated or committed on impulse.
Meena's psychological profiling would play a key role in understanding his mindset and also recreating the sequence of events, they said.
Police said they are also trying to find Meena's phone, which they believe he has dumped somewhere before or after committing the crime.
"His phone will be a breakthrough in the case, as it could show who he contacted before or after the incident."
Meena also possesses two different social media profiles.
(With inputs from PTI)