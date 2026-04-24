Delhi

IPAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel moves Delhi court for bail

Court issues notice to ED; agency alleges Rs 50 crore proceeds of crime through fake invoices and hawala transactions
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Vinesh Chandel, co-founder and director of political consultancy firm I-PAC, in a money-laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Vinesh Chandel, co-founder and director of political consultancy firm I-PAC, in a money-laundering case.(Photo | X)
UDAYAN KISHORE
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: IPAC co-founder and director Vinesh Chandel on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged 2020 West Bengal coal scam.

The petition was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana, who issued notice to the ED and sought its response by April 29, when the matter will be heard.

The move came after Chandel was sent to 14-day judicial custody following completion of his ED custody. Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa argued that his client was no longer required for further investigation and that no purpose would be served by continued detention. The ED alleged financial irregularities, including bogus invoices, unsecured loans and hawala transactions, pegging proceeds of crime at around `50 crore.

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