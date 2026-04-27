Delhi heatwave: MCD issues SOP for schools; outdoor sports banned

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Education Committee on Monday issued a set of guidelines for schools to mitigate the impact of rising temperatures and a possible heatwave in the national capital, in line with measures adopted by the Delhi government.

MCD Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma said the directions apply to all corporation-run and affiliated schools, given the intensifying heat and the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning.

"On the lines of the Delhi government, all necessary precautionary steps are being taken in MCD schools with children's safety and health as the top priority."

"The decision has been taken considering the warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)," Verma said.

Schools have been instructed to avoid outdoor assemblies or conduct them only in shaded or indoor spaces. Holding classes in the open has been prohibited.

To address dehydration risks, a “water bell” system will be implemented, prompting students to drink water every 45–60 minutes. Authorities have also been directed to ensure the availability of clean and cool drinking water on campus.

"Schools have been instructed to implement a "buddy system" and encourage students to take care of each other."

"They have also been advised to keep students away from outdoor sports activities,"Verma said.

Awareness sessions on heatwave precautions, adequate hydration, and symptom recognition will be conducted, while provisions for immediate first aid and medical assistance have been mandated.

Officials said the MCD runs over 1,500 primary schools, catering to more than eight lakh students in Delhi.

Parents have been advised to send children in light, cotton clothing and to maintain hygiene. Each school will appoint a nodal officer to oversee implementation, and institutions have been directed to regularly communicate these measures to teachers, students, and parents.

(With inputs from PTI)