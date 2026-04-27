From wedding row to mass suspensions: Unrest keeps Delhi's Hansraj College in spotlight

NEW DELHI: For weeks now, Delhi's Hansraj College has found itself at the centre of a growing campus controversy, one that began with allegations over the use of college premises for the principal’s son’s wedding and has since spiralled into protests, disciplinary action, and now, the suspension of around 30 students.

The episode first drew attention earlier this year when students raised objections to the alleged use of college infrastructure for a private family function. Questions over propriety and administrative accountability triggered murmurs across campus, soon turning into organised protests.

Students demanded transparency and answers from the administration, arguing that institutional spaces should not be used for personal events.

Tensions escalated further when a student widely seen as a whistleblower for highlighting and amplifying the issue was suspended by the college last week. The move sparked sharp reactions, with sections of the student body alleging that dissent was being stifled rather than addressed. Demonstrations intensified, with students framing the action as punitive and aimed at discouraging criticism.