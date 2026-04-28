Delhi boils at 42°C, dust storm brings little relief

NEW DELHI: Reeling under an intense spell of summer, Delhi continued to bake on Monday as temperatures soared past the 42-degree mark, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in the first half of the day.

While the capital braces for another day of searing heat, there is cautious optimism on the horizon, with changing weather patterns expected to bring a gradual dip in temperatures and some respite in the coming days.

However, by evening dust storms and high-speed winds swept across the capital, and IMD issued an ongoing yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain. The yellow alert indicates that light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 km/h, are anticipated in the area.

The weather office has forecast a minimum temperature of around 28 degrees Celsius and a maximum of about 42 degrees Celsius for Tuesday. However, thunderstorms and rain are expected, providing some relief from the oppressive heat, with a yellow alert specifically issued for April 29.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, “There is a cyclonic circulation over adjoining central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. It is currently strong and moving towards north-east India. Parts of Rajasthan and Haryana may receive rainfall tonight, and the system is expected to reach Delhi on Tuesday and persist till April 30.”