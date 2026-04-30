BJP backs Jamia Millia VC over 'Mahadev DNA' remark as student protests erupt on campus

NEW DELHI: Support poured in from leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif, even as student organisations intensified protests against his remarks, "Hum Bhartiye hain kyunki hamare DNA mein Mahadev hain" (We are Indians because we have Mahadev in our DNA), with demonstrators reportedly burning his photos depicting him in an RSS uniform just outside the university campus.

The controversy erupted after Asif, during a ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Jamia Millia Islamia, stated that “all Indians share Mahadev’s DNA.” The remark quickly went viral, triggering sharp reactions and polarizing opinion both on and off campus.

Student groups, led by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), NSUI, AISA and other left organisations strongly condemned the statement, calling it “unscientific” and “regressive.” Protesters alleged that peaceful demonstrations against the event were met with force by the university administration.

According to SFI, students were “dragged, beaten, and assaulted” by the proctorial team, further intensifying anger on campus. One of the students was even hospitalised after being punched by a security guard on the campus.