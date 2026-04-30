CISCE 2026 results: Delhi-NCR records near-perfect pass rates, girls lead again

NEW DELHI: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2026 on Thursday morning, with students across Delhi-NCR delivering an outstanding academic performance.

The region recorded pass percentages exceeding 99 per cent in both examinations, continuing its trend of near-perfect results.

In the ICSE Class 10 examination, 55 schools from Delhi-NCR presented a total of 6,400 candidates, including 3,467 boys and 2,933 girls. Of these, 3,457 boys and 2,929 girls successfully cleared the examination, with only 14 students, including 10 boys and four girls failing to meet the qualifying criteria.

The region achieved a pass percentage of 99.78 per cent, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.07 per cent compared to last year. Girls once again outperformed boys, maintaining a consistent pattern of higher achievement.

Meanwhile, the ISC Class 12 results also reflected similar outcomes. A total of 45 schools presented 3,547 students, comprising 1,845 boys and 1,702 girls. Among them, 1,838 boys and 1,697 girls cleared the examination, while just 12 students did not qualify. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.66 per cent, showing an improvement of 0.25 per cent from the previous year.