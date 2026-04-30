Delhi court quashes summons against BJP MLA Karnail Singh in defamation case filed by Satyendar Jain

A Delhi court on Thursday set aside a magistrate’s order summoning BJP MLA Karnail Singh in a criminal defamation case filed by AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh ruled that the trial court erred in holding that statutory exceptions to alleged defamatory statements could be examined only during trial.

He stressed that even at the preliminary stage, courts must assess the statements, available material, and claimed exceptions to decide whether there are sufficient grounds to proceed.

“The impugned order is set aside. The matter is remanded to the trial court to reconsider the applicability of the exceptions and pass a fresh order in accordance with law,” the judge said.

Earlier, on April 1, the magistrate had found a prima facie case of defamation based on Jain’s complaint and witness testimonies, allowing the trial to proceed.

Jain alleges that Singh harmed his reputation through remarks made during a television interview.

(With inputs from PTI)