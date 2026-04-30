Delhi HC orders preservation of Sunjay Kapur’s assets; flags ‘suspicious’ circumstances over will

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the preservation of assets of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, observing that all “suspicious circumstances” surrounding his purported will must be addressed before it can be accepted.

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the interim direction on a plea filed by Kapur’s children from his marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor, who sought to restrain his first wife, Priya Kapur, from alienating assets reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.

The application was moved as part of a suit challenging the validity of Kapur’s alleged last will, with the children contending that the circumstances surrounding it require closer judicial scrutiny.

"Having heard and on examination of the material on record, I have the considered view that all legitimate suspicious circumstances raised by the plaintiffs will have to be completely removed by defendant number one (Priya Kapur) before the document is accepted as the last will," the judge said.

"Plaintiffs have made out a prima-facie case that the assets which are subject matter need to be protected, preserved, pending disposal of the suit," she added.

Justice Singh ordered that the equity shareholdings in the three Indian companies of the deceased cannot be changed and also restrained the disposal of his personal effects, including artwork.