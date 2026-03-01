Karisma Kapoor’s children allowed to forensically inspect Sunjay Kapur’s will

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has allowed late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor and mother Rani Kapur to forensically inspect his purported will. Joint Registrar Gagandeep Jindal allowed their counsels to inspect the will, which is lying with the court registry in a sealed cover, on March 10 in the presence of the counsel of Sunjay’s third wife Priya Kapur.

The order came after the advocates representing Sunjay and Karisma’s children and Rani claimed that the inspection of the original will was essential to verify its authenticity. The court noted, “The registry shall allow Plaintiffs [children] and Defendant No. 3 [Rani] to inspect the original Will of late Sanjay Kapur kept in the sealed cover on March 10, 2026, at 3 PM in the presence of authorised counsel for Defendant Nos. 1 & 2 [Priya Kapur] as per rules, but will not allowed any party to take photograph or copy of the said original Will kept in the sealed cover.”

The court added that if Priya’s counsels fail to remain present on the said date and time, Karisma and Rani will be allowed to carry out the inspection.

The purported will is at the centre of the legal battle between several members of Sunjay Kapur’s family.