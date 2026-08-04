DTC buses to boost Noida airport connectivity

NEW DELHI: To boost footfall at the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, a comprehensive ground transportation network has been put in place to ensure seamless connectivity for passengers. A key proposal under consideration is the operation of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses from different parts of Delhi to the airport, a move expected to significantly improve accessibility.

It has been a little over six weeks since commercial operations began at NIA. At the launch of the first flight on June 15, airport authorities had expressed confidence that the airport would handle 50 lakh passengers in its first year. However, passenger traffic has remained below expectations, averaging around 2,700 passengers a day, it is learnt. The Airports Authority of India is yet to release the official traffic data.

An airport source told this newspaper that during July, the first full month of operations, the airport recorded an average of 17 departures and 17 arrivals daily. Flights currently connect Noida with Mumbai,

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bhopal, Jaipur, Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar, Uttarakhand, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Kishangarh and Bareilly.

“NIA is enhancing passenger convenience through a comprehensive and integrated ground transportation network, ensuring seamless connectivity across the NCR and neighbouring states,” the source said.

Government-run bus services have also been integrated with the airport. An official said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation currently operates direct services connecting NIA with Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, Meerut, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Garhmukteshwar, Hathras, Khurja, Moradabad and Shikohabad.