Kejriwal says AAP's campaign against E20 fuel will continue; urges people to join protest

AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged people to join the party's campaign against E20 fuel in large numbers, saying the agitation would continue until its implementation was stopped.

Addressing a press conference after leading a march towards the Prime Minister's residence with petitions opposing E20 fuel, Kejriwal said the party would also oppose any move to implement the policy in states where it has legislators.

"We have MLAs in Goa and Gujarat and we will not allow E20 to be passed there either. Our legislators will oppose it in the assemblies," he said.

Kejriwal said only around 100 people had accompanied the march on Tuesday, but they had shown courage by participating despite facing criticism and trolling on social media.

Delhi Police on Tuesday stopped Kejriwal and other party leaders from marching towards the Prime Minister's residence with around 100 people to submit over 2.30 lakh petitions against E20 fuel, prompting them to stage a protest on Firoz Shah Road.

"If people want to get rid of E20, they will have to come out on the streets in large numbers," he said.