Delhi HC stays FSSAI directive that prohibits Dabur from labelling '100 per cent' claims on its products

The Delhi High Court stayed an FSSAI directive that earlier prohibited Dabur India from using '100 per cent' claims on its food products such as honey, cow ghee, and edible oils.

Justice Amit Mahajan noted that Dabur has made out a prima facie case for relief since the FSSAI order was issued without providing the company an opportunity for hearing.

He also highlighted that Dabur was selling the products for decades.

"The court is prima facie of the opinion that the prohibitory order ought not to have been passed without giving an opportunity of hearing. Till the next date of hearing, the impugned order is stayed," said the judge, as it listed the case for hearing after two weeks.