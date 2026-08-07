Delhi MCD to launch tech-driven parking fee system to curb overcharging at parking sites

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding next week with a multinational bank to introduce a technology-driven parking fee collection system.

According to a senior official, the system, aimed at preventing overcharging by linking point-of-sale machines directly to the civic body’s central server, will be rolled out on a pilot basis at five parking sites in the first phase. It is a part of the MCD’s plan to move towards cashless parking fee collection.

Under the proposed arrangement, the civic body will provide POS machines to parking contractors instead of allowing them to use their own devices. Additionally, the machines will be integrated with the MCD’s central server, enabling parking slips to be generated automatically based on the duration for which a vehicle remains parked at the site.

The new system would calculate parking charges at the notified rate of `20 per hour and generate receipts directly from the MCD’s main server, leaving little scope for contractors to overcharge motorists. “Since every receipt will be generated through the MCD’s main server, contractors will not be able to demand excess payment from anybody,” the official said.