SC raps Ghaziabad hospitals, says pay Rs 12L to 4-year-old rape victim’s kin

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on two private hospitals in Ghaziabad for allegedly refusing to treat a four-year-old rape and murder victim and ordered them to pay Rs 12 lakh compensation to her family.
“St Joseph Hospital will pay `10 lakh and Khajan Singh Manvi Healthcare will pay `2 lakh within four weeks to the victim’s family,” said a bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana on Friday.
The top court said that it would also frame guidelines for hospitals and the police on the handling of victims of heinous crimes. Observing that clear directions were necessary, the bench invited suggestions from the amicus curiae on addressing the gap between the existing legal framework and its implementation.
The matter stems from the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl on March 16, 2026. According to the case, the child was allegedly lured away by a neighbour with the promise of chocolate and was later found unconscious and bleeding in a field behind a school.
Senior Advocate Hariaharan submitted to the apex court that the girl survived for five hours after the assault. Both hospitals had the facilities. Yet they refused admission and transferred her without even giving basic treatment like a blood transfusion,” he argued.
Referring to the importance of immediate medical care, Hariharan pointed out that while heart attack victims benefit from the “golden hour”, the four-year-old child in the case remained without effective treatment for nearly five hours after suffering severe injuries.
Justice Bagchi said that Article 21 of the Constitution imposes a duty on every hospital to preserve life. “Like cardiac cases, sexual assault victims need immediate care in the golden window. You cannot wash your hands off,” he said.
The court had earlier directed the Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, and the SHO of Nandgram Police Station to appear personally before it for their lackadaisical attitude and irresponsible behaviour in handling the case.
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