4k square feet of mandi space in Delhi cleared of encroachment

NEW DELHI: More than 4,100 square feet of encroached space in Ghazipur wholesale markets was cleared during the agricultural marketing board’s recent crackdown on illegal shops, roadside vendors and unauthorised commercial activities across the agro-produce markets.

Several quintals of agricultural produce, illegal weighing scales and other items used for unauthorised trading were seized during the drive, which was conducted from the last week of July through the first week of August, official said on on Sunday.

In Ghazipur’s fruit and vegetable, fish and poultry markets, encroachments were removed from pavements, entry routes and parking areas. Wooden planks, iron boxes, tables, umbrellas and freezers were among the items seized, officials added.

In the Azadpur area, more than 95 cases of encroachment and unauthorised loading and unloading were detected, with more than `20,900 recovered in fines. Officials said around 75 to 80 stray animals were also removed from the market premises in coordination with the civic body.

At Okhla Mandi, around 140 kg of fruits and vegetables allegedly being sold illegally were seized, while `18,700 was recovered through fines and challans, officials said.

At the Shahdara market, around 215 kg of agricultural produce and 11 illegal weighing scales were seized after unauthorised shops and carts were removed, they added.