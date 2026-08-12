City maps four trails to showcase its spiritual tradition & cultural heritage

NEW DELHI: Four tourism circuits were unveiled at the first Spiritual & Heritage Tourism Conclave 2026, held at Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple on Tuesday. The routes are named “Soul of Delhi”, “Heritage of Delhi”, “Sacred Harmony” and “Echoes of Delhi”.

The Soul of Delhi circuit brings together Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Agrasen Ki Baoli, Lotus Temple and the Akshardham Temple.

The Heritage of Delhi circuit includes Birla Temple, Jhandewalan Mata Mandir, Jantar Mantar, Yogmaya Mandir and Jagannath Temple.

The Sacred Harmony circuit brings together Praacheen Hanuman Mandir, Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Ambedkar Memorial, Purana Qila and Hazrat Nizamuddin. It reflects the city’s multi-faith and inclusive culture, along with its historical heritage.

Echoes of Delhi circuit includes Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, Buddhist Temple, Church of Redemption, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Chhatarpur Mandir and Linga Bhairavi Sannidhanam. It brings religious sites, archaeological heritage and spiritual traditions under one umbrella as part of a comprehensive travel experience.

Speaking at the occasion, chief minister Rekha Gupta said, “Delhi should not be viewed only through the lens of a few famous monuments but as a living reflection of India’s diverse culture, traditions and spiritual consciousness.

From Indraprastha through various historical periods, Delhi has preserved India’s history within itself, with every part of the capital holding a story, tradition and heritage of its own.”

The initiative aims to put Delhi on the global tourism map by bringing spirituality, heritage and culture together, said Gupta. It will also create new job opportunities and economic activity for hotels, restaurants, tour operators, local guides, artists, artisans and small entrepreneurs, she said.

Collective responsibility

The Chief Minister said the government, along with spiritual institutions, the hotel and hospitality industry, tour operators, local businesses, heritage organisations, content creators, travel influencers and the media, has an important role to play in the development of the city’s tourism sector.