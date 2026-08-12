Woman killed after BMW hits her near airport, driver arrested

NEW DELHI: Days after a Mercedes crash in which an allegedly inebriated driver killed a 70-year-old woman in Narela, another luxury car has been involved in a fatal road accident in Delhi. This time, a speeding BMW allegedly knocked down a 48-year-old woman near IGI Airport.

The Cantonment Board worker died after the speeding BMW allegedly hit her on Tuesday, police said. The accused driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized.

A PCR call was received around 12 pm and police reached the spot to find the woman had already been shifted to DDU Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. She was identified as Jaiwanti, of East Mehram Nagar. She was on her way home when she was hit by the car while crossing the road.

A 70-year-old woman, Urmila, was killed in Narela after a Mercedes collided head-on with a WagonR on Saturday. The WagonR was thrown back by the impact and hit a parked three-wheeler van, trapping Urmila between the vehicles. Police said the Mercedes driver appeared to be drunk.

In the latest case, the accused was identified as Deepak (38), a driver. He was returning from the airport and was alone in the car when the accident occurred. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Following the accident, locals blocked the road and demanded strict action against the driver. Senior police officers brought the situation under control.