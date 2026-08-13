Government to appeal six acquittals in IB officer’s murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the city police and others on appeals filed by two persons, Nazim and Kasim, convicted by a trial court here for killing Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.

During the hearing, Delhi Police also told a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan that it would soon file an appeal against the acquittal of six persons who were accused in the case.

“State is also preferring an appeal. There are six accused who have been acquitted. We are in process,” the counsel representing the police said.

The bench noted the submission and issued notice to the police on the appeals filed by the convicts. “We will issue notice today. These appeals arise out of the judgment dated July 13 by which the appellants have been convicted.

They have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life under various provisions. The State is also preferring an appeal as there are six accused who were acquitted by the trial court. They are in the process. List for consideration of application,” the bench said and posted the matter for December 2.

The appeals were filed against the trial court order passed on July 13, holding Nazim, Kasim and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain guilty of the murder of Ankit Sharma.

The convicts were held guilty of offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant), Section 153A (promoting enmity between groups),

Section 147 (rioting), Section 148 (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), Section 149 (unlawful assembly), Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person), and Section 302 (murder). The court also acquitted six persons made accused by police.